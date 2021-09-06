A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman at a landmark in Edinburgh.
Fawziyah Javed, 31, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, fell from Arthur’s Seat in Holyrood Park on Thursday, September 2.
READ MORE: 27-year-old man charged in connection with suspicious death
Police and emergency services were called at about 9pm, but Ms Javed was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Kashif Anwar appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday where he made no plea.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to reappear in court within the next eight days.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.