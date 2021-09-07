Nicola Sturgeon is due to set out the Programme for Government in the Scottish Parliament today (Tuesday).

It's an important yearly date in the diary for the Scottish Government, and always takes place at the beginning of September.

Here's what you need to know about this afternoon's speech, including how to watch and what exactly the Programme for Government means...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon speaking in Scottish Parliament today?





Nicola Sturgeon will set out the programme for Government in Parliament this afternoon.

Her statement is expected after 2pm, and is the fourth item on the schedule.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon's speech?





The Programme for Government will be broadcast live on Scottish Parliament TV as well as the Scottish Government's social media pages.

It will also be available to watch on BBC One Scotland from 2:15pm.

The First Minister's statement will be live tweeted from the SNP's twitter page.

What is the Programme for Government?





The Programme for Government is the Scottish Government's plan for the things they want to achieve in the coming year.

It is usually composed of:

laws the government hopes to pass

policies they want to deliver

how they are going to invest

The programme for Government is similar to the Queen's Speech which took place in May this year and set out the UK Government's plans for the upcoming months.

A two-hour debate in Parliament follows the statement, in which MSPs will scrutinize the government's plans for the year.

This year's speech is likely to pledge more money for the NHS in the Covid pandemic recovery, as well as discuss the introduction of a National Care Service which was proposed earlier this year.

Climate change will also play an important role, with the SNP having recently signed a deal with the Scottish Greens and Scotland set to host COP26 later this year.