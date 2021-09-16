CHILEAN winemaking has come a long way over the last 40 years, and even further since it first began way back in the 16th century. Yeah, the 16th century, folks, and we still refer to them as New World wines.

Chilean wineries have been telling the world their products are unique for decades and for once in the wine trade, it wasn't hype. Chile’s remoteness meant its vines were protected from the phylloxera bug that decimated European vineyards in the 19th century so their vines haven't been grafted with North American rootstock as per most of the rest of the world. Also, the climate, partly created by the cool air at night from the Andes, adds to the development of the grapes and increases the flavonoids.