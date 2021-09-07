Nicola Sturgeon will give another Covid update on Wednesday to Parliament as cases in Scotland continue to rise.

It comes as Scotland reported over 7,000 cases on Monday, with the R number estimated between 1.3 and 1.6.

During last week's update, the first minister urged people to comply with the measures still in place, as well as proposing the use of vaccine passports for certain events from the end of September.

MSPs are due to vote on this on Thursday, with Labour, the Conservatives and LibDems expected to vote against the measure.

Nicola Sturgeon also alluded to schools being back contributing to the rise in cases after Scottish schools returned weeks before those in England and Wales.

Here's what you need to know about Wednesday's Covid update...

What time is Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update on Wednesday?





Nicola Sturgeon will update Parliament on the Covid situation in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon.

Parliament is due to commence at 2pm, kicking off with Portfolio Questions followed by the first minister's statement.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon spoke at 2:50pm, so it could be around the same time on Wednesday.

However it could be earlier depending on how long the questions take, so expect her to speak anytime between 2:15-3pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update?





You can watch the first minister's Covid statement on the Scottish government's social media pages and Scottish Parliament TV where it will be livestreamed.

BBC One Scotland will show the update on Politics Scotland which starts at 2:15pm.

Meanwhile, the SNP will also live tweet the statement on its Twitter page.