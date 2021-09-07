TRNSMT festival take place this weekend on Glasgow Green for the first time since 2019.

Some of the music industry's biggest names are set to play the event, which begins as Covid cases in Scotland continue to rise.

Already two acts, Sam Fender and Declan McKenna have pulled out after members of their crew tested positive or showed symptoms.

In order to protect staff and festival goers, TRNSMT have introduced certain Covid measures, which they have called some of the toughest in the country.

Included is the requirement to show proof of a negative lateral flow test upon entry to the festival.

Here's what you need to know about reporting your lateral flow test before the event...

What are the lateral flow test rules for TRNSMT?

Without evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken within 48 hours before the event, you will be denied entry to TRNSMT.

You must report the result of your lateral flow test to the NHS website and use the confirmation email or text as evidence upon entry.

If you are attending multiple days of the festival, you have to take a second test 48 hours after the first.

It means that if you are going on Friday and Sunday, you will need to take a second test on Sunday morning before arrival, and report your results.

How do I report my lateral flow test before TRNSMT?





To log your Covid lateral flow test result, first visit this website.

You should report your result to the NHS every time you take a lateral flow and as soon as possible after the result as come through; after 24 hours you will no longer be able to report the outcome of your test.

It gives you the option to sign in and create an account, where the details of all your tests will be stored.

If you are running short on time you can continue as a guest, but your test results will not be saved for future.

The form will then ask you some administrative questions, including who you are reporting the results for and which country you live in.

It will also ask you why you have taken the test.

You then have to enter the test ID number which can be found below the QR code on the testing strip.

Alternatively, if you are on your phone, you can scan the QR code.

Once you have completed the form, you should recieve a confirmation text or email which you will need to show upon entry to TRNSMT.