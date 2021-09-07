There are many components that make up a perfect Sunday roast – tender roasted meat, crisp roast potatoes, seasonal veg, Yorkshire pudding, and let’s not forget the importance of getting the gravy just right.

Spare yourself the time over the stove and enjoy a sit-down meal at one of these fantastic venues, offering expertly crafted Sunday roasts…and it doesn’t even need to be on a Sunday.

The Broughton, Edinburgh

Located on a traditional site, The Broughton rises from the ashes... to embrace the new while giving a respectful nod to the familiar, making it a venue that welcomes all. It’s why they call it Everyone’s Local.



Sundays are special at The Broughton from Isle of Mill Cheddar Hash Brown with charred apple puree to start, Roast Dry Aged Beef, Yorkshire pudding, duck fat roast potatoes, fine beans, glazes carrot and gravy for the main, along with sides of pigs in blankets and stuffing to Sticking Toffee Pudding with butterscotch sauce & clotted cream to finish.



At The Broughton, you receive your favourite drinks along with consistent refined comfort food and a delicious Sunday Roast.

The Sunday menu is served 12pm-5pm.



46-48A Broughton Street, Edinbugh, EH1 3SA

0131 556 6608

www.facebook.com/TheBroughtonEdi/

www.thebroughtonbar.com

The Butterfly and the Pig, Glasgow

Managing to stand out from the abundance of culinary choices available in the centre of Glasgow is no mean feat in 2021. The folks behind The Butterfly and the Pig manage to do so by creating an atmosphere that brings the pleasures of dining out to the forefront of the guest experience in unique and fun ways. From the eccentric homely comfort of the couch-bedecked interior to the hilarious menu (it’s worth a visit simply to read it), a sense of playfulness pervades the place.





The Butterfly and the Pig’s team also excels when it comes to Sunday roast - which has all the hallmarks of a perfect Sunday roast at home without the fuss and effort required to pull it off. The roasts are unpretentious and professional, with choices to suit the whole family. Take for example the macaroni cheese filled Yorkshire pudding to start, a talking point that delivers flavour and sets the perfect tone for the meal. With every dish being a hit, every tummy is full until guests are presented with the dessert menu, where miraculously space is found to accommodate a sticky toffee pudding with ice cream.





If guests don’t want to leave after settling their bill, there is no need to – the bar regularly fills with a gentle buzz as locals and tourists settle in for an afternoon of live music provided by a local blues trio that would provide the perfect setting to let tummies settle and allow guests to spend some quality time with each other while enjoying the quintessential lazy British Sunday.



Sunday roast served from midday every Sunday until sell-out – dishes vary and booking is strongly advised.

W: thebutterflyandthepig.com/

T: 0141 221 7711

The Drake, Glasgow

The Drake is a Gastro style pub with high emphasis on quality affordable food and drinks in a relaxed, environment. With original bare brick interior walls, coal fire, covered and heated beer gardens to the front and rear, two large townhouse-style private dining rooms, and a snug bar on the upper level, what seems like a small basement bar offers much more than it first appears.

Showing all major sporting events and offering weekend brunch, local DJ's on Friday and Saturday nights and live folk music on Sundays, there's always something going on.



The Sunday Roast meal is served from 12pm until it runs out. With soup of the day with sourdough bread for starters, roasts striploin of beef, Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes, and carrots for the main, and plum and apple crumble, toasted oat ice cream for dessert.



1 Lynedoch Street, Glasgow, G3 6EF

0141 332 7363

www.facebook.com/drakebarfood

www.thedrakebar.co.uk

The Loveable Rogue, Glasgow

Kick back, chill, grab a glass of your favourite tipple and watch the world go by. Oh, and while you're at it, why not pop down to The Loveable Rogue and tuck into some top scran whilst lounging on super comfy Harris Tweed booths. Now that's the kind of weekend vibes The Loveable Rogue is all about.





On Sundays enjoy delicious, tender Speyside Beef, Yorkies, Beef Fat Garlic Roasties, Brisket Mac N’ Cheese, Honey Root Veg, Vegetable Ecrasé and Red Wine Gravy. A fabulous feast to warm your weekend cockles.

If you’re up for a cocktail to kick things off or a robust red to match The Rogue’s Sunday Roast, the extensive drinks list covers all the bases.

They also have a range of delicious sharing plates for those who are a wee bit peckish.



Opening times 12pm-10pm, Wednesday to Sunday (subject to change due to current restrictions).



333 Great Western Road, Glasgow, G4 9HS

0141 339 3701

www.facebook.com/TheLoveableRogueGlasgow

www.theloveablerogue.co.uk



The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry

The Old Mill Inn offers a great choice for those seeking all the benefits of 4-star accommodation in Pitlochry, alongside a lively bistro and bar atmosphere. The Old Mill Inn offer a selection of spacious en-suite twin and double rooms. Accommodation is fresh and modern and is ideal for every visitor.



The Old Mill is the perfect base to explore Pitlochry and Highland Perthshire. The area has so much to discover and whether you're there for a laid-back stay or a jam-packed activity break, there's something for every guest to enjoy. Spend your days visiting castles, distilleries or taking a scenic drive of the area.



Enjoy a choice of roasted meats, crisp roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables and lashings of gravy just like granny used to make...oh and not forgetting the HUGE Yorkshire Puddings!

Available every Sunday from 12pm for just £17.95 per person.

Just pop in with family or friends for an easy breezy Sunday at The Old Mill Inn, Pitlochry.



Mill Lane, Pitlochry, PH16 5BH

01796 474020

www.facebook.com/oldmillinn

www.theoldmillpitlochry.co.uk