More than 5,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

New statistics show that 5,692 fresh cases have been identified — a fall from yesterday's figure of 7,065 and the first time in seven days the total has been below 6,000.

However, more than 800 people are being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, the highest figure for six months.

During past 24 hours 16 deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,181 by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,554 as of 29 August.

A total of 805 people are now being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, with 77 being treated in intensive care while. The number in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the beginning of March.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 46,146 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 13.2 per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,128,998 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,742,826 have received their second dose.

