ST MIRREN have announced the signing of Australian right-back Matt Millar on a one-year deal.

The 26-year-old was a free agent after leaving Newcastle Jets in his homeland this summer but has some experience of playing in the UK following a loan stint at Shrewsbury Town last season.

Speaking to the club's website, manager Jim Goodwin revealed that the Buddies first made contact with Millar a couple of months ago.

"We’re delighted to get Matt in," Goodwin said.

"I had spoken to his agent around six or seven weeks ago, but we thought he was going to go to an English team. That didn’t happen and the fact he was still available made it a really easy one.

"He’ll bring a bit of pace and power to the team. He’s a good type that’s played at a decent level and I’ve no doubt that he’ll fit in well with the group."

Millar is targeting a place in the squad for Saturday's Premiership fixture at home to Dundee United and is hoping to make a big impression during his time in Paisley.

"I know Scotland pretty well because my grandparents were born in Glasgow and my parents lived in Glasgow," he explained.

"I was really excited when St Mirren came in for me and I just want to hit the ground running.

"I’ve got a lot of pace and I like to get up and down the wing. I’m also a very competitive person so you’ll definitely see that.

"Hopefully I have a good week of training and can be in a position to have some impact this weekend."