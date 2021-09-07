A man sustained a large cut to the head after an assault by two others which happened at Glasgow Central Station on Tuesday, August 31.
Detectives from the British Transport Police are now appealing for witnesses.
At around 5.25pm, the man was approached by two men at the Gordon Street entrance of the station.
The two men assaulted him, resulting in the victim sustaining a large cut to his head, and left the scene towards Hope Street.
One of the men is described as a white male in his mid-twenties, wearing a black baseball cap with a black top and dark shorts. The other is described as a white male of large build, wearing a black top with light coloured bottoms and black trainers.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to help with their investigation.
Witnesses or anyone with information can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 377 of 31/08/21.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.