Figures have revealed that Scotland has now rolled out both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 80 per cent of the population.
Approximately 3,742,826 people aged 16 (82.3 per cent) and over have received the second dose of the jag in Scotland, meaning it has the second highest roll-out in the UK.
The latest figures have been published by the UK’s four health agencies
The data show that four in five people in the UK aged 16 and above have been fully vaccinated in the last nine months, with Wales leading the way having vaccinated 84.1 per cent of its population.
England have vaccinated 79.7 per cent, whilst Northern Ireland are on 78.5 per cent.
That is the equivalent of 80.1 per cent (43.5 million) of all people aged 16 and over in the UK to have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination.
Scotland leads the way in the distribution of the first dose with 90.8 per cent of the 16+ population, meaning that more than nine in 10 people have begun the vaccination process.
