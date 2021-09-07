A MAN has been arrested after a lorry smashed into a home last night and forced a family to flee.
The 33-year-old is alleged to have been involved when the Eddie Stobart vehicle crashed into a Lancaster Crescent house on Monday.
Substantial damage was caused to the East Kilbride property and neighbours - including children - were also evacuated at around 11.20pm.
The lorry was found abandoned in a nearby supermarket car park with debris from the house still on its roof.
A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm a 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident."
Cops remained on the scene this afternoon with locals telling of their terror in the aftermath.
One neighbour said: "There was shouting and screaming and it felt like the foundations had been hit. It was terrifying.
"Someone could have been killed."
The Herald's sister paper, the Glasgow Times has contacted the haulage firm for comment.
