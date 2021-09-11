Talking Statues Walking Tours

Every Saturday September-October. Tickets from £20. Mercat Cross, High Street, Edinburgh.

This new storytelling project invites audiences to reclaim narratives of statues already in place and celebrate the stories of Scotland’s unsung heroes. This special walking tour explores the stories of people immortalised as well as the statues we don’t have and should be celebrating.

https://www.mercattours.com/tours/history-walks/view-tour/talking-statues

Brass Band at The Bandstand

12 September. Free. Kelvingrove Bandstand, Kelvingrove Park, Kelvin Way, Glasgow, G12 8NR.

Following the success of their big band concerts in 2016 and 2017, the West End Festival is hosting an afternoon of brass band music at the Kelvingrove Bandstand. The show will be headlined by The Cooperation Band and features support from The Glasgow Barons and Brass Aye.

http://www.westendfestival.co.uk/

Broadway in the Bar

12 September. Tickets from £15. Oran Mor, Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8QX.

Insideout Theatre Productions presents Broadway in the Bar this weekend. Join them for an afternoon of songs from some of the best Broadway shows, brought to you by a first class professional cast. Featuring music from shows like Les Miserables, Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar and many more, it’s a must see for musical lovers.

https://www.ticketweb.uk/

Glasgow Funk and Soul Festival

12 September. Tickets from £25. Barras Art and Design, 54 Calton Entry, Glasgow, G40 2SB.

A new annual summer festival, and the first of its kind, will be taking the stage at BAaD this weekend showcasing some of the nation’s finest funk and soul live acts. Attendees will also be able to browse the rare record fayre, vintage clothing store and grab something to eat at one of their delicious food stalls.

https://www.tickettailor.com/events/letsgoback/534143

Kelvingrove Gallery Outdoor Ceilidh

12 September. Free. Kelvingrove Art Gallery, Argyle Street, Glasgow, G3 8AG.

Part of Glasgow’s West End Festival and hosted by Glasgow’s Folk Music Workshop, expect an afternoon of dancing, good music and good company.

http://www.westendfestival.co.uk/

Stockbridge Market

12 and 19 September. Free. Saunders Street, EH3 6TQ.

The Stockbridge Market has returned. Despite having less traders than usual, there’s still a full range of hot food, arts, crafts, bread, cakes, and fruit and veg from local sellers. Not only will the sellers be on hand to explain how to cook and serve your choices, they also have a range of accompaniments to complement your choices.

http://www.stockbridgemarket.com/stockbridge.html

Fife Fest

11-12 September. Tickets from £35. Silverburn Park, Largo Road, Leven, KY8 5PU.

Enjoy a great weekend of music and entertainment from top tribute bands, alongside performances from some of Fife’s local talent. Taking place in one of the best green spaces in Fife, it’s sure to be a great atmosphere. There’s also children's entertainment and food trucks.

https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/fifefest/

Ocean Film Festival World Tour

12 September. Tickets from £14. Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling, FK9 4LA.

The Ocean Film Festival returns with a new collection, featuring some of the world’s most incredible ocean films. Brought to you by the team behind the Banff Mountain Film Festival, this carefully curated selection of films showcases a combination of epic human endeavour and astounding marine life.

https://www.oceanfilmfestival.co.uk/

Tell Me on A Sunday

14-18 September. Tickets from £20.50. Kings Theatre, 2 Leven Street, Edinburgh, EH3 9LQ.

Returning to the stage following her acclaimed performances in numerous National Theatre productions, Jodie Prenger stars as Emma in the Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black classic musical Tell Me on A Sunday. The show follows the romantic misadventures of a young English girl living in New York in the 1980s and features Lloyd Webber’s wonderful score, accompanied live by West End musicians.

https://www.ents24.com/edinburgh-events/kings-theatre/tell-me-on-a-sunday/6240916

Hidden Door Festival 2021

15-19 September. Prices vary (see event website). Granton Gasworks, 96 West Shore Road, Edinburgh, EH5 1QD.

Over the course of five days, Hidden Door will stage a series of specially commissioned collaborations with Scottish musicians and artists, creating visually stunning shows and immersive experiences. Organisers have spent the last year planning the event, so it should be something memorable.

https://hiddendoorarts.org/

Charlotte Cohen