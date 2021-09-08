Parts of Scotland could see the warmest September day for a century as a "short-lived" blast of warm weather hits the country.
The Met Office is predicting that the temperature could rise above 28C in some areas, with Glasgow only slightly cooler at 26C by late afternoon.
The unseasonably warm weather is being by a band of high pressure giving clear, sunny skies for much of the day. But the picture is set to change in the coming days as more cooler climes arrive.
The Met Office forecast says: "A fine dry day with long sunny spells and becoming very warm or hot.
"It could be the hottest September day in Scotland for over 100 years, with September temperatures last reaching more than 28 Celsius away back in 1906. Maximum temperature 28C"
The warm front has lasted a few days
BBC Forecaster Gillian Smart said: "It's only a fairly short-lived blast of warm air because it all looks a bit more autumnal for the rest of the week.
"For today we're going to see temperatures (in the) mid to high twenties — much warmer than we'd expect for this time of year. Blue skies for much of Scotland.
"For many areas we're looking at temperatures between 23C and 27C."
