Emma Raducanu is in the quarter finals of the US Open after several stellar performances in the opening rounds.

The 18-year-old Brit has caused some major upsets by knocking out players ranked way above her without dropping a single set.

Now in the final 8, the rising star faces number 11 seed Belinda Bencic for a spot in the semi finals.

It's tough competition; the 24-year-old Swiss athlete has semi-final experience at flushing meadows under her belt having played in the last 4 in 2019.

And Bencic has had an equally impressive run throughout this Grand Slam. She, like her next opponent, has not lost a single set.

But Raducanu's form has been formidable - lauded "brilliant" and "incredible" - and all eyes will be on the player who is quickly becoming the story of the US Open.

Here's everything you need to know about watching her match tonight from the UK...

What time in the UK is Emma Raducanu's match tonight?





Emma Raducanu will play Belinda Bencic at 5pm tonight, UK time.

It will actually be noon in New York when the match gets underway, with the UK 5 hours ahead.

The match will take place in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the biggest tennis stadium in the world with a capacity of 23,771.

Full crowds are allowed at this year's event, with Raducanu having thanked fans for creating an "amazing atmosphere".

thank you for an amazing atmosphere & helping me into week 2 @usopen!! Means a lot 🥰 pic.twitter.com/W6F9ZcSsHK — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) September 4, 2021

How can I watch Emma Raducanu's quarter final match in the UK?





The US Open is being streamed on Amazon Prime.

You have to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch it, but all is not lost if you don't currently have a membership.

You can sign up for a free month's trial with Amazon Prime, and your card will be charged monthly thereafter.