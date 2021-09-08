The latest statistics released today by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) show that as at September 5, more than 10,600 coronavirus-related deaths have been registered in Scotland.

The new figures released state that 10,612 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid-10 was mentioned on the death certificate up until September 5.

These statistics differ from the figures released daily by the Scottish Government, which do not include “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 deaths.

In the week of August 30 to September 5, 58 deaths were registered that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, an increase of 10 deaths from the previous week.

Of the total, 17 people who died were aged under 65, 12 were of people aged 65-74 and 29 were over 75. 34 people who died were male and 24 were female.

There were 10 deaths in Glasgow City and six each in North Lanarkshire and City of Edinburgh. 42 people died in hospital, eight in care homes and seven at home.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Today’s NRS figures show that there were 58 deaths in Scotland last week where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, an increase of 10 deaths on the previous week.

“Deaths from all causes were 19% higher than average for this period in 2015 to 2019, and this is the fifteenth consecutive week in which deaths from all causes exceeded the average.”