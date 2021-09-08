More than 5,800 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

New statistics show that 5,810 fresh cases have been identified — a rise from yesterday's figure of 5,692.

However, more than 880 people are curently being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, the highest figure for six months and a rise of 79 on the day before.

During past 24 hours 17 deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, meaning deaths have risen for two days in a row.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,198 by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,612 as of September 5.

A total of 883 people are now being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus, with 82 in intensive care while. The number in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the beginning of March.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed, although weekend data has meant the recorded data has not presented a uniform curve.

Of the 57,128 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 10.8 per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,130,841 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,749,767 have received their second dose.

