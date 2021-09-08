A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a lorry was driven into a house in East Kilbride.

On Monday, September 6 at around 11.25pm a lorry was believed to have “deliberately” been driven into the Lancaster Crescent house.

One neighbour said: "There was shouting and screaming and it felt like the foundations had been hit. It was terrifying.

"Someone could have been killed"

Nobody was injured in the incident but local residents were evacuated as a precaution due to damage caused to the building.

 The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 September.

 