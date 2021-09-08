A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an incident where a lorry was driven into a house in East Kilbride.
On Monday, September 6 at around 11.25pm a lorry was believed to have “deliberately” been driven into the Lancaster Crescent house.
READ MORE: Lorry driven into East Kilbride house 'deliberately' as police launch investigation
One neighbour said: "There was shouting and screaming and it felt like the foundations had been hit. It was terrifying.
"Someone could have been killed"
Nobody was injured in the incident but local residents were evacuated as a precaution due to damage caused to the building.
The man is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Thursday, 9 September.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.