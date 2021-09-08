Nine people have now been arrested in connection with the singing of racist material in Glasgow before the first Old Firm game of the season at Ibrox on August 29.
Police Scotland confirmed today that a further man, aged 18, has been arrested and charged in connection with the sectarian singing.
The man has been released on an undertaking and is due to appear in court at a later date. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Since September 1, a total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the incident.
On Sunday, August 29, footage emerged online prior to the Rangers v Celtic clash at Ibrox shows fans gathering singing what is known as the 'Famine Song' which refers to the 19th-century catastrophe which left more than one million people dead as they marched through Argyle Street and near Glasgow Central station.
The song tells Irish people to “go home” and claims they have brought “trouble and shame” to Scotland.
The group were subsequently condemned by Police Scotland, politicians and anti-racism charities.
