What is it?

A budget smartwatch and fitness tracker.

Good points?

Sporting a 3.9cm (1.55 inch) AMOLED borderless display, the Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch looks sleek and performs well as both a smartwatch and fitness tracker.

Although the 19.5g device looks dinky it has a 5-ATM water rating allowing it to withstand 5-bar of pressure equating to a 50-metre depth submersion for 10 minutes. A titanium and plastic chassis make the watch functionally robust while reducing weight and aiding comfort.

It features an impressive array of sensors and tracking metrics, including blood oxygen saturation, female cycle, heart rate, sleep and stress level monitoring.

Unlike some more prominent products this smartwatch has GPS built-in, so all captured geographical data is accurate and is not dependent on an additional connection to a smartphone.

Other pleasant features include support for more than 70 sports with analysis, hands-free music control, remote Bluetooth camera operation and Alexa smart assistant.

A pomodoro productivity timer can help to break down your day into manageable chunks which is handy for planning and feeling super organised.

Bad points?

You can expect to re-charge the device at least once a week if you plan on using it as a sport tracker. The tiny device packs a lot in and results in a trade-off for features over extended battery life.

Best for ...

Those who want to casually dip their toe into the choppy, ever-changing tracker waters. This gadget bridges the gap between beginner and premium watches nicely.

Avoid if ...

You are looking for a more comprehensive tracker that requires less frequent charging.

Score: 8/10.

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Smart Watch, £79 (argos.co.uk)