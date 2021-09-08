CALLUM DAVIDSON has admitted he may dip into the free agent market after loan signing Cammy MacPherson suffered a shoulder injury in a bounce match.

The St Johnstone boss is hopeful deadline day signing MacPherson will make a quick recovery from a feared dislocated shoulder sustained just two minutes into Monday’s friendly against Brechin City.

But Davidson revealed he could look to bring in reinforcements in the centre of the park as MacPherson, Murray Davidson and Craig Bryson all struggle for fitness.

Ali McCann’s deadline day move to Preston has only added to the midfield worries with David Wotherspoon currently on international duty ahead of the visit of Rangers at midday on Saturday.

“Cammy MacPherson popped his shoulder after two minutes of the game on Monday night”, said Davidson.

“He’s been scanned so we should know the results of that soon.

“He went in for a tackle and when he was lying on the floor I thought ‘oh, please no’ because he could be an important player for us.

“When we have Craig Bryson injured as well he would have been the player in there, so to lose both of them is a huge blow.

“Craig is on the way back, we maybe tried to rush him too much for Europe and that knocked him back a bit.”

Quizzed on whether he’ll turn to the free agent market after the transfer window closed leaving St Johnstone currently light in midfield, Davidson said: “With Murray being a doubt as well - and we all know how he loves a tackle and go head-first into things - and Cammy’s situation then we will maybe have to look at it.

“I have not signed any free agents yet but I wouldn’t say no, if they’re there.

“Sometimes there are situations why they are free agents. They have maybe fallen out with their club or the manager and they get released just at the end of the window.

“There are good players there, I know that because I’ve looked, but it’s just about whether we can afford them - that’s a different story.

“I think that’s probably the big one, sometimes a free agent is waiting to try to get a good deal.

“So for us, we’d have to make sure he’s the right fit to come into the team.

“It’s something we are looking at just now and if we think it’s needed, then hopefully we can get something done.”

While Davidson is already doing his due diligence into any possible signings to bolster his injury-stricken squad, the Perth boss is just as keen to give a chance to the youngsters currently on the books and desperate for an opportunity in the first-team.

But he warned any players coming into the squad have to make the most of the opportunity and have no regrets in staking a claim to fill the places up for grabs.

“It gives an opportunity to other players and it will be up to them to step up to the mark now”, Davidson added.

“There are a couple of places available now and it will be interesting to see who steps up to play.

“We have Charlie Gilmour and Cammy Ballantyne, who has played a lot of games for Montrose, so they are champing at the bit to get a game.

“They have to step up, it’s a big point in their careers because when they do get a chance they have to take it.

“If you don’t take it then you’ll regret it. So I don’t see why they can’t come in and prove themselves.”