Emma Raducanu's incredible run in her first US Open continues tonight as she takes on Maria Sakkari in the semi-final.

The 18-year-old Brit captured tennis fans hearts earlier this summer as she stormed into the second week of Wimbledon on a wild card.

Now, less than 3-months later, she is a Grand Slam semi-finalist, having had to play her way into the tournament in the first place.

Perhaps even more impressive is the composure and skill she has displayed to get her; Raducanu hasn't dropped a single set throughout the entire competition.

This was again the case in Wednesday's quarter final, when she played world number 11 Belinda Bencic in front of a packed Arthur Ashe stadium - the biggest tennis arena in the world.

It didn't intimidate Raducanu however; again and again, she has taken down formidable opponents ranked much higher than her number 150.

And she has earned her place in history as a result, becoming only the third woman ranked outside the top 100 to reach a US Open semi final.

Of course, her performance over the last two weeks will see her rise around 100 spots, with a place within the top 50 still on the cards.

As she prepares for another match, here's what time you can watch Emma Raducanu's semi-final and how to watch...

What time is Emma Raducanu's semi-final tonight?





Fans are in for a late one tonight, or an early one tomorrow morning, depending on how you look at it.

Raducanu's semi final against Greece's Sakkari is scheduled for 1:15am on Friday morning UK time.

However, with other matches taking place before hand, action is more likely to kick off at around 2:00am.

Sakkari's performance throughout the tournament has been almost as impressive as Raducanu's, having only dropped one set in the fourth round.

It's telling of her year - she also made the semi-final of the French Open in May and wrote her name into the history books by becoming the first Greek woman to reach the final 4 of a Grand Slam.

With a place in the final hanging in the balance, both players are sure to bring their top game, making it a match not to miss, regardless of the late (or early) start.

How can I watch Emma Raducanu's semi-final?





The US Open is being streamed on Amazon Prime.

You have to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch it, but all is not lost if you don't currently have a membership.

You can sign up for a free month's trial with Amazon Prime, and your card will be charged monthly thereafter.

You can also listen to coverage on BBC Radio 5Live.