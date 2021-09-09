The Scottish Ambulance Service is being urged to declare a ‘major incident' at hospitals where emergency patients are facing lengthy delays to be admitted due to slow turnaround times.

The demand has been made by Unite Scotland, after The Herald revealed last week that patients were waiting six hours to be transferred to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The union said this was the average time at other hospitals and said it was aware of several ‘adverse clinical events’ over the last 72 hours arising from the delays.

Hospital turnarounds are said to have peaked at seven hours on Tuesday night with some patients waiting more than 24 hours for a bed.

A major incident is any occurrence that presents "serious threat to the health of the community" and requires special arrangements to be implemented.

The status is currently normal but if the Scottish Ambulance Service elevate the status to major incident then other public health bodies are required to immediately assist.

In practice, this means that NHS Scotland or community health workers may be required to attend to a patient in the community, which could involve the setting up of clinical tents until paramedics are able to attend.

On average ambulance response to a 999 call can take between 55 minutes, and 1 hour and 10 minutes, from call to completion.

However, they are now said to be taking six hours on average due to NHS pressures and "system overload". In real terms, this means an ambulance misses three 999 calls while located at a hospital waiting for patient discharges.

Unite has also raised concerns over the potential risk to patients over clinical decision making due to fatigued ambulance staff.

Jamie McNamee, Unite Convenor at the Scottish Ambulance Service, said: “Unite has asked the Scottish Ambulance Service to declare a major incident status arising from excessive hospital turnaround times due to the significant impact on all outstanding 999 calls.

"The reality is that there are excessive waiting times for paramedics to attend to a patient in the community as they are being held up at hospitals.”

“On average the waiting time taken for an emergency call out to a 999 call has grown from around 1 hour to 6 hours to complete.

"Due to the system overload in NHS Scotland, there is the potential for adverse clinical events to happen to patients in the community.

"It’s essential that we elevate the status immediately because having ambulance crews tied up for extensive periods and subsequent fatigue, due to the long hours, is a known public safety issue."

"Lives of both the public and the crews are being put at risk.”