Rates in Scotland have been on the rise since August 9, so much so that 14 local authorities in Scotland now have the 14 highest Covid rates in the whole of the UK.

Out of 377 local authorities in Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Covid rates over 7-days up until September 4 were highest in 14 Scottish areas.

Nicola Sturgeon has addressed the increasing rates of Covid numerous times over the past weeks.

On Wednesday during her Covid update to Parliament, she confirmed that daily cases in Scotland were below 6,000 for a second day in a row for the first time in over a week.

While the first minister suggested this was cause for "cautious optimism" that rates were beginning to level out, she said that the government would continue to monitor the situation and could not rule out reintroducing measures if required.

Here's what you need to know about where Covid rates are the highest in Scotland...

Where in Scotland are Covid rates highest?





Scotland has the top 14 local authorities with the highest rates of Covid across the whole of the UK, according to data compiled by PA using data published by Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

The figures are valid for the 7 days in the lead up to September 4, with rates referring to the number of people to test positive per 100,000.

Here are the areas in Scotland with the highest Covid rates over 7-days:

North Lanarkshire, Scotland: 1249.3

Inverclyde, Scotland: 1226.3

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland: 1211.2

Renfrewshire, Scotland: 1144.4

East Renfrewshire, Scotland: 1072.2

Glasgow City, Scotland: 1032.3

South Lanarkshire, Scotland: 993.4

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland: 983.9

Clackmannanshire, Scotland: 945.6

Midlothian, Scotland: 870.6

Argyll and Bute, Scotland: 821.7

North Ayrshire, Scotland: 808.9

Dundee City, Scotland: 803.0

Falkirk, Scotland: 802.8

A Welsh local authority was the next highest on the list, before West Lothian (769.8), City of Edinburgh (753.0) and Fife (750.8) came in at 16th, 17th and 18th.

However, as well as having some of the highest rates on the list, Scotland also has the area with the lowest rate: The Orkney Isles has 80.4 cases per 100,000.

What are cases like in my area?



