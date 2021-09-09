Scottish MSPs will vote today in Parliament on the use of vaccine passports in Scotland.
It comes after the Scottish government proposed plans last week in an attempt to curb the spread of the Delta variant, which has caused a surge in cases in Scotland over the past month.
If it is passed, it will mean Scots will have to show proof of vaccination upon entry to nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.
Currently, the Conservatives, Labour and the Lib Dems are expected to vote against the proposal.
However, if SNP and Green MSPs support the move, vaccine passports could be introduced from the end of September.
When will the vote on vaccine passports take place?
The vote on vaccine passports will take place at around 5:30pm today, scheduled as "Decision Time" on the Scottish Parliament website.
The vote will follow a Parlimentary debate on the matter, with motions set to be asked by SNP minister John Swinney, Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton, Conservative leader Douglas Ross and deputy Labour leader Jackie Baillie.
Can I watch the vote on vaccine passports?
The vote will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV, as will the debate which will take place after 2pm.
