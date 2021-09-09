Vaccine passports will be introduced in Scotland from next month and required for entry to certain events.

These events will include nightclubs, indoor live events with 500+ people unseated, outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated and any event with 10,000+ people.

Nicola Sturgeon has said that she believes the vaccine passports could help Scotland emerge from the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on the proposal during her update to Parliament on Wednesday, the first minister said: "Fundamentally, we believe that certification can help us reduce the overall harms caused by the pandemic.

"It will to help to reduce transmission in some higher risk settings, and it will maximise protection against serious illness."

Here's how you can download your vaccine passport...

What is a vaccine passport?





A vaccine passport is evidence that you have received two doses of a Covid vaccine.

Certain events will require proof that you are fully vaccinated, which can be shown via a paper copy or a PDF on your phone.

How can I get my vaccine passport?





Scots over the age of 16 can download a PDF version of their vaccine status online.

QR codes have been added to all records of vaccination, which can then be scanned and used for entry to events that require vaccine passports.

You can find your QR code and proof of vaccinating by logging in to your vaccine portal on NHS Scotland.

This can be done by using the unique username that you were sent in your vaccine letter, email or text when you were first invited to get the vaccine.

This username can be used to register an account.

Once you have an account, evidence of your vaccine status can be found.

A downloadable PDF form is available on your account which features a QR code that can be scanned and used for entering events.

This can be kept on your phone and shown at events.

You can also request a paper copy if you prefer, however this could take up to 14-days to arrive in the post.

How else can I request my vaccine status letter?





If downloading your vaccine status online is not an option, there are other ways to get your vaccine passport letter.

You can request your vaccine status letter over the phone by phoning the specially designated Covid status helpline on 0808 196 8565, open from 10am-6pm every day.