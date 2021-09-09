More than 6,800 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed by the Scottish Government within the past 24 hours.

New statistics show that 6,836 fresh cases have been identified — a rise of more than 1,000 from yesterday's figure of 5,810.

The number of people in hopital being treated for the virus has also risen, with 928 people currently being treated in hospital for the effects of the virus.

This is the highest figure for seven months and a rise of 45 on the day before.

During past 24 hours 12 deaths have been recorded of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland is now 8,210 by the Scottish Government's measure.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,612 as of September 5.

Of those being treated in hospital, 87 are in intensive care. The number in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the end of February.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed.

Of the 67,701 new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 10.8% per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,133,606 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,757,337 have received their second dose.

