A man has been left in a serious but stable condition after being attacked by approximately 15 youths and then stabbed following an altercation in Glasgow’s Southside on Wednesday night.

At around 8pm on Wednesday, September 8, a 27-year-old man and his girlfriend were walking through Queen's Park, Glasgow, where, on approaching the bandstand area, they became involved in an altercation with a group of youths.

The group, approximately 15 in number, then attacked the man by punching and kicking him before one of the youths stabbed him.

He was taken by ambulance to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

The youths, including the suspect for the stabbing, all ran up the hill in the park after the attack. They are all described as Asian in appearance, with dark hair, aged between 14 and 16 years and were wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable James Johnston, Cathcart CID, said: "Although initially there was an altercation, there was absolutely no reason for this level of violence and for the man to be stabbed. Thankfully, a number of people came to the aid of the man and his partner and called an ambulance.

"I believe the park, as it was a warm evening, would have been busy and so I am keen to hear from anyone who may, for example, have either captured the incident on their mobile phone or who may have footage of people in the park around the time - between 7.45pm and 8pm. Their information could prove very helpful to our enquiries."

Information can be passed to officers at Cathcart Police Station via 101. Please quote reference number 3645 of 8 September, 2021, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.