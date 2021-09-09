MSPs have voted to introduce a Covid vaccine passport scheme in Scotland which will be introduced from early next month.

The initiative means that people will need to show proof that they are fully vaccinated to gain entry to certain events.

It will only apply to specific settings, including nightclubs and some large scale events.

Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes this initiative will help Scotland emerge from the pandemic, saying on Wednesday:

"Fundamentally, we believe that certification can help us reduce the overall harms caused by the pandemic.

"It will to help to reduce transmission in some higher risk settings, and it will maximise protection against serious illness."

However, certain groups will be exempt from the scheme if they have a reasonable excuse for not being fully vaccinated.

Here's what you need to know...

Who is exempt from the Covid vaccine passport scheme in Scotland?





People exempt from the Covid vaccine passport scheme in Scotland include:

children under 18, although this will be kept under review and is likely to be reduced to 16 once all in the 16-18 age group have had the opportunity to be vaccinated

participants in vaccine trials

people unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons

employees at venues within scope of the scheme

According to the Scottish Government website, they are currently "developing an exemptions approval process for medical exemptions" which will be finalised and published before the scheme is implemented.

Such reasons could include people who may take severe allergic reaction to vaccine and those receiving end of life care.

What events will I need a vaccine passport for?





Vaccine passports will be required in certain settings in Scotland, including:

nightclubs

indoor live events with 500+ people unseated

outdoor live events with 4000+ people unseated

any event with 10,000+ people

At the moment, they will not be used in general hospitality settings however this decision is being kept under review.