Guilty Pleasures, Six by Nico - Glasgow & Edinburgh
Chef Nico Simeone invites guests to sink their teeth into ‘guilty pleasures’ at Six by Nico restaurants by offering a culinary experience inspired by their favourite comfort foods. Available from Monday 20th September...
IG: @sixbynico
Sushi School at Cranside Kitchen, Glasgow
From perfect rice to maki rolls and more, Cranside Sushi Masterclass has it all. Head along for an introduction to sushi, before putting your creativity to the test. From £30pp and available from 17th September.
IG: @cransidekitchen
Insomnia Esoress Bar, Edinburgh
Cocktail enthusiasts in the capital have no excuse for an early night as the new Insomnia Espresso Martini Bar is now open. The Assembly Rooms bar on George Street has a menu of 20 espresso martini options. Insomnia is next to the newly established Stack & Still Pancake House on Rose Street, originally Jamie’s Italian restaurant.
IG: @stackandstill
