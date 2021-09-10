In the early hours of Friday September 10, Emma Raducanu became the first British woman in 44-years to reach a Grand Slam final.

The 18-year-old's performance over the past few months has been nothing short of astounding; after entering Wimbledon on a wild card two months ago, she reached the final 16 in her first major tournament.

It solidified her position as one to watch, with pundits discussing her future potential.

Little did they know that potential would blossom quite so soon - in less than 12-weeks, in fact.

Ranked 150th in the world, Raducanu had to play for her spot in the US Open.

Now, she finds herself in the final of the tournament.

But "finds herself" is to short change the young star's incredible run; nothing about Raducanu's purposeful, powerful play has been down to luck.

Instead, hard work, a solid team and a positive outlook have served the teenager well, all of which she has credited in her post match interviews.

Her sense of enjoying the moment is infectious and will likely be in abundance as she enters a stadium of 23,771 to play her first championship final.

Here's how you can share the moment...

What time in UK is Emma Raducanu's US Open final?





Emma Raducanu will play the US Open final on Saturday September 11 at arund 9pm UK time, which is five hours ahead of New York.

Her US Open final is historic for numerous reasons, not least because it features two teenagers who, just a couple of years earlier, were playing each other on the junior circuit.

19-year-old Leylah Fernandez will be the competitor on the other side of the net, in the first all-teen Grand Slam final of the century.

The Canadian has put in an equally impressive performance, knocking out Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, both former champions, en route to the final.

Raducanu's dominant tournament - she has not dropped a single set - makes Fernandez's journey look slightly more turbulent: four of six matches have gone to three sets.

However, this simply tells of the player's grit and determination, which she will bring to her match against Raducanu.

How can I watch the US Open final?





The US Open is being streamed on Amazon Prime.

You have to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch it, but all is not lost if you don't currently have a membership.

You can sign up for a free month's trial with Amazon Prime, and your card will be charged monthly thereafter.

You can also listen to coverage on BBC Radio 5Live.