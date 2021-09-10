Dozens of Glasgow streets will be sealed off from next week as filming gets underway for a new BBC drama thriller, dubbed "the next must see".

Parts of the south side and the city centre will be off-limits to all traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles from September 13-22.

Affected streets will include; St Vincent Street, Rose Street and Blythswood Street in the centre and Paisley Road West and Langside Road in the south of the city.

Filming is due to start on new BBC drama, The Control Room which is being produced by Bafta award-winning writer Nick Leather.

Directed by Trust Me’s Amy Neil, it follows Gabe, who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow.

His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman, who appears to know him.

The drama will star Iain De Caestecker, of Roadkill fame who is the son of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's director of public health, Linda de Caestecker.

Road closures will also be in place for the filming of a new, low-budget movie, Girl.

In recent months, Glasgow city centre has formed the backdrop for the new Batman film, starring Twighlight star Robert Pattinson and was given a star-spangled make-over for the upcoming Indiana Jones move.

Parts of Kelvinside in the city's west end were also used for the the BBC submarine drama Vigil.

According to council sources, another major, 'superhero' film is due to begin filming in the coming months.

Full list of closures

