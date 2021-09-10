Dozens of Glasgow streets will be sealed off from next week as filming gets underway for a new BBC drama thriller, dubbed "the next must see".
Parts of the south side and the city centre will be off-limits to all traffic, with the exception of emergency vehicles from September 13-22.
Affected streets will include; St Vincent Street, Rose Street and Blythswood Street in the centre and Paisley Road West and Langside Road in the south of the city.
Filming is due to start on new BBC drama, The Control Room which is being produced by Bafta award-winning writer Nick Leather.
Directed by Trust Me’s Amy Neil, it follows Gabe, who works as an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service in Glasgow.
His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman, who appears to know him.
The drama will star Iain De Caestecker, of Roadkill fame who is the son of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's director of public health, Linda de Caestecker.
Road closures will also be in place for the filming of a new, low-budget movie, Girl.
In recent months, Glasgow city centre has formed the backdrop for the new Batman film, starring Twighlight star Robert Pattinson and was given a star-spangled make-over for the upcoming Indiana Jones move.
Parts of Kelvinside in the city's west end were also used for the the BBC submarine drama Vigil.
According to council sources, another major, 'superhero' film is due to begin filming in the coming months.
Full list of closures
From 00:01hrs on the 13 September 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 17 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Albert Road between Langside Road and Cathcart Road
Eskdale Street between Langside Road and Dixon Road
From 08:00hrs until 16:00hrs on the 13 September 2021
From 10:00hrs until 23:59hrs on the 16 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Albert Road between Langside Road and Cathcart Road
Eskdale Street between Langside Road and Dixon Road
From 15:00hrs on the 12 September 2021 until 21:00hrs on the 14 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
From 15:00hrs on the 13 September 2021 until 21:00hrs on the 14 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Centre Street between Kingston Street and Nelson Street
Nelson Street between Commerce Street and Tradeston Street, north side only.
Mauchline Street for its full length
Stromness Street for its full length
From 17:00hrs to 21:00hrs on the 14 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Centre Street between Kingston Street and Nelson Street
From 07:00hrs to 19:30hrs on the 14 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Stromness Street between Salkeld Road and Ritchie Street
From 07:00hrs to 19:30hrs on the 13 and 14 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Douglas Street between St Vincent Street and Bothwell Street
From 07:00hrs to 19:00hrs on the 13 September 2021
Two minute maximum stop and hold of vehicle movements
Douglas Street prior to Douglas Street
Douglas Street prior to Bothwell Street
From 15:00hrs on the 16 September 2021 until 23:00hrs on the 17 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Middleton Street between Harley Street and Cessnock Street
Harley Street between Middleton Street and Paisley Road West
From 08:00hrs to 23:00hrs on the 17 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Walmer Crescent for its full length
From 15:00hrs on the 16 September 2021 until 23:59hrs on the 21 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Paisley Road West between property numbers 403 and 411, south side only
From 15:00hrs on the 19 September 2021 until 02:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Rose Street between Sauchiehall Street and Hill Street
Renfrew Street between Dalhousie Street and Cambridge Street
Cambridge Street between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street
From 19:00hrs on the 20 September 2021 until 02:00hrs on the 21 September 2021
From 19:00hrs on the 21 September 2021 until 02:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
Rose Street between Sauchiehall Street and Hill Street
Renfrew Street between Dalhousie Street and Cambridge Street
From 19:00hrs on the 20 September 2021 until 02:00hrs on the 21 September 2021
From 19:00hrs on the 21 September 2021 until 02:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Two minute maximum stop and hold of vehicle movements
Cambridge Street on both approaches prior to Renfrew Street
From 15:00hrs on the 20 September 2021 until 01:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Prohibition of waiting, loading and unloading
Blythswood Street between Blythswood Square and St Vincent Street
West George Lane between Wellington Street and Blythswood Street
From 23:00hrs on the 21 September 2021 until 01:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Prohibition of vehicle movements
West George Lane between Wellington Street and Blythswood Street
From 23:00hrs on the 21 September 2021 until 01:00hrs on the 22 September 2021
Two minute maximum stop and hold of vehicle movements
Wellington Street prior to West George Lane
