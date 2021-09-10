The US Open finals have a lot of British representation this weekend as the tournament at Flushing Meadows draws to a close.

Joining Emma Raducanu in the line up for the finals is Jamie Murray and Joe Salisbury, both of whom will compete for the men's doubles title.

However, the Brits will actually be playing against each other, with both teamed up with different partners.

The good news is that it means that Britain are guaranteed at least one US Open champion this weekend!

Murray, like his younger brother, is no stranger to Grand Slam success, having won four over the course of his career in the mixed and men's doubles.

He and partner Bruno Soares are the seventh ranked seeds, while their opponents Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram are number four.

Here's how to watch the match later today...

What time is Jamie Murray playing in US Open final today?





Jamie Murray and partner Bruno Soares will play Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram in the US Open final on Friday September 10 at 5pm UK time.

The match will take place in Arthur Ashe stadium, the biggest tennis arean in the world with a capacity of 23,771.

Soares' son, Noah, joined his dad and Murray on the court to celebrate after their semi-final win.

This is what it's all about 😍@BrunoSoares82' son, Noah, joined the celebration with @jamie_murray after the duo reached the #USOpen doubles final! pic.twitter.com/0aINeCOhsh — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 9, 2021

How can I watch Jamie Murray's US Open final tonight in UK?





The US Open is being streamed on Amazon Prime.

You have to be a member of Amazon Prime to watch it, but all is not lost if you don't currently have a membership.

You can sign up for a free month's trial with Amazon Prime, and your card will be charged monthly thereafter.