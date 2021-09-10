Emma Raducanu is the first British woman to reach the final of a Grand Slam since 1977, as she prepares to play for the US Open title.
She has repeatedly credited the people around her throughout her incredible US Open run, making clear it is a team effort.
While her parents can't be at her match on Saturday, Raducanu's coaching team will be courtside to watch the teenager as she takes on Leylah Fernandez.
Here's everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu's team...
Who is in Emma Raducanu's team?
Andrew Richardson
Emma Raducanu is currently coached by former British tennis player Andrew Richardson.
Having been coached by Richardson when she was younger, she then moved to work with Nigel Sears, Andy Murray's father-in-law, who guided her through Wimbledon.
It was only after the tournament that Raducanu returned to Richardson, saying at the time she needed "fresh eyes and a fresh voice", noting Sears was most valuable at "the top of the game".
Will Herbert
Will Herbert is Raducanu's physio, having previously worked with players such as Kyle Edmunds and Alexander Zverev.
Raducanu has described Herbert as her "mechanic" and credited him with "keeping her running".
He is fairly active on Instagram, posting "What just happened?!! Emma Raducanu in to the women’s final. Joe Salisbury and Jamie Murray both in the doubles final. What is going on?!," after her semi-final win.
Christopher Helliar
Another member of her tight knit team is Christopher Helliar, who's a tennis agent, according to his LinkedIn.
He was a former professional tennis player on the ATP tour bbefore retiring in 2015, and has also worked as a tennis coach.
