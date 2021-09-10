The SNP aren't the only Scottish political party holding a conference this weekend.
Former SNP leader Alex Salmond's new party Alba will also hold their conference this weekend.
Alba, like the SNP, supports Scottish independence and was formed earlier this year.
However, they were unsuccessful in the May Scottish elections, and did not win a single seat.
Party conferences, which are usually held in autumn, aim to rally support and raise profiles by connecting with members.
Here's what you need to know about the Alba conference...
When is the Alba party conference?
The Alba party conference will be held over two days on September 11 and 12.
It will start at 10am and finish at 5pm both Saturday and Sunday.
Where is the Alba party conference being held?
The Alba conference is being held at Greenock Town Hall, where the main hall seast 450.
What is on the agenda for the Alba conference?
Independence will obviously be on the agenda for the conference, but there are many other discussion points which will be addressed.
The proposed motions for debate include nuclear weapons and nuclear energy, council tax, women and equalities, the future of Scotland's ferries and sustainable food.
According to the programme, there will be two sessions each day and a musical close.
