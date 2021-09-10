Glasgow's spectacular annual fireworks event has been shelved for this year.
Attracting around 50,000 people the Glasgow Green event has been one of the highlights of the city's winter celebrations.
And with covid restrictions lifted, there was high hopes that the event would be going ahead this November. However, organisers Glasgow Life have announced the event will not go ahead to allow Glasgow Green to remain open during COP26.
Preparation for the fireworks event would mean the closure of one of the city's best loved open spaces for several days clashing with the date of the climate summit at the Scottish Event Campus.
Read more: Glasgow eaterie relaunches as daughter keeps late father's dream alive
A spokesman for Glasgow Life, which runs culture and leisure services on behalf of the city council, said: "We will be confirming plans for events this winter in the coming weeks which will provide more reasons to plan a visit to Glasgow and support businesses based in the city. Glasgow will be hosting COP26 at the same time as we would normally be hosting a fireworks event for up to 50,000 people.
"Preparing and then clearing Glasgow Green for this event takes several days and so that Glasgow Green remains available to people in early November we will not be hosting Glasgow Fireworks this year. Instead our focus is on delivering a winter programme over several weeks which will build on the successes of 2020 which will help boost Glasgow’s economic recovery from the pandemic."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment