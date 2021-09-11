The number of new Covid cases recorded in Scotland has taken a sharp fall for the first time since the end of August.

New statistics show that 4,298 fresh cases have been identified by the Scottish Government — a steep drop-off from yesterday's figure of 6,815. This is the first time since August 26 fewer than 5,000 infections have been detected.

However, the number of people in hopital being treated for the virus has risen again, with 985 people currently occupying beds on wards. Yesterday's total was 977.

READ MORE: Teacher shortage fears as cases surge

This is the highest figure for seven months, with the numbers in hospital rising day-by-day since 20 August.

This means the overall death toll from the virus in Scotland remains 8,232 by the Scottish Government's measure, which counts those who registered a positive test in the past 28 days. New deaths are not usually published at the weekend as registry offices are closed.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland, which report deaths where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate, put the number at 10,612 as of September 5.

Of those being treated in hospital, 83 are in intensive care. The number in hospital with a case of the virus is now greater than at any time since the end of February.

The daily figures reported by the Scottish Government have been rising from a low of around 800 when restrictions were relaxed.

READ MORE: More than 6,800 new cases identified as deaths reach six-month high

Of the 42,529new tests for Covid-19 which reported results yesterday, 10.9 per cent were positive.

The vaccination scheme continues to roll out, with 4,137,710 people having received the first dose of a vaccine, while 3,769,320 have received their second dose.

Scottish numbers: 11 September 2021

Summary

4,298 new cases of COVID-19 reported

42,529 new tests for COVID-19 that reported results

10.9% of these were positive

10 new reported death(s) of people who have tested positive

83 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

985 people were in hospital yesterday with recently confirmed COVID-19

4,137,710 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,769,320 have received their second dose