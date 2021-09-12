ROBBIE NEILSON and Jack Ross have named their starting teams for the season's first Edinburgh derby.
Hearts host Hibs for the midday Scottish Premiership fixture with bragging rights up for grabs.
There's also the chance for either club to claim top spot in the table with a win today.
Hearts and Hibs both currently sit on 10 points, with Rangers leading the league on 12 having played one match more.
Both sides, as expected, have named strong starting line-ups.
Hearts XI: Gordon, Smith, Kingsley, Souttar, Haring, Baningime, Woodburn, Boyce, Mackay-Steven, Cochrane, Halkett.
Subs: Stewart, Devlin, Moore, Halliday, McKay, Gnanduillet, Ginnelly.
Hibs XI: Macey, McGinn, Porteous, Hanlon, Doig, Boyle, Newell, Magennis, Cadden, Scott, Nisbet.
Subs: Dabrowski, McGregor, MacKay, Wright, Allan, Wood, Gogic.
