DUNDEE UNITED face a nervy wait over the fitness of key men Liam Smith and Peter Pawlett ahead of next week’s derby match.
Tam Courts watched Smith limp off the park in the first half of the goalless draw against St Mirren before Pawlett had to be withdrawn over concerns of a muscle injury.
Now the club face a wait to discover the severity of the injuries ahead of the visit of Dundee to Tannadice next Sunday.
But Courts is hopeful both players will be available for the televised fixture with Smith taken off just before the break and Pawlett subbed on the hour mark after complaining of muscular discomfort.
“I think he’s a little bit tender just now”, Courts said of Smith’s condition.
“Usually after games we don’t go seeking earlier prognosis just to we allow things to settle down but he’s a tough character.
“I’m sure he’ll be well looked after and try and get himself available for next week.
“Pete was complaining a little bit at half time about a muscular injury so as a player that has had muscle injuries in the past we wanted to look after him.
“He’s obviously on the back of a two week layoff as well.
“He’s a huge player for us so it was a kind of mixture of reasons for taking him off.”
