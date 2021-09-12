There have been 5,912 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been no new deaths in the same period.

The figures also show a seven-month high in the number of people in hospital with Covid.

Of the 55,646 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 11.5% were positive.

READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?

88 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 1,019 in hospital.

It is a seven-month high for the number of admissions, with February 2021 being the last time the number of patients were over 1,000.

On August 21, the number sat at 320, and has risen every day since.

The Scottish Government figure of newly reported cases includes a larger than usual proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.

4,140,616 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 3,777,461 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 2,298 new cases were reported with 10 new deaths.

Today, plans to introduce vaccine passports in England for nightclubs and other crowded venues have been scrapped in the latest of the Government’s coronavirus U-turns.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed the proposals “will not be going ahead” on Sunday, just days after ministers had defended the policy to sceptical MPs.

The decision means Covid measures in England again deviate from those in Scotland, where a motion on their introduction was passed in the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, while a decision is expected in Wales next week.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible