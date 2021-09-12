YOU can tell you are in good hands when Deborah Mitchell begins her work.

Of course she's been assessing your complexion long before you lie down on her treatment table - no consultation required.

It is this expert eye that has attracted celebrities including Lady Gaga, Victoria Beckham, Michelle Pfeiffer and the Duchess of Cambridge, who is said to have requested a facial days before her wedding.

She is in Glasgow on business, about which I'm forbidden from talking about yet but I'm one of the lucky few who is getting some one-on-one time from the skincare guru whose organic, skincare brand, Heaven, is worth an estimated £30million.

She begins by slathering on a foaming cleanser from her range, which incorporates bee venom, dubbed 'nature's Botox'. Naturally occurring toxins found in the venom mimic the effect of a sting, which causes an increase in blood flow, boosting collagen and elastic and rejuvenating the skin.

It is harvested in humane ways that don't hurt the bee, which allays my concerns.

This is no ordinary facial, where product after product is layered and can often just end up feeling like a brand marketing exercise.

Deborah is a master of facial massage and it's a vigorous pummelling that I get. I'm not going to lie, some of it felt a little uncomfortable but I was expecting that as I know the facial muscles carry a lot of tension and most treatments in my experience don't really properly address this.

She says my tension is causing my face to sag (not the look I am aiming for at 46) and my chin is too far forward, which is probably due to computer work.

Massage and acupressure is focussed on the underside of my jaw, below the cheek bones and above my top lip as well as around the eye area while she adds more products into the mix.

My skin is exfoliated with Bee Polish to clear the 'zombie cells', of which I knew nothing until now. A new vegan polish has also been launched, using the plant sting of Nettles.

Normally, dead cells are recycled or cleared out by the body, making way for new, healthy ones. But sometimes, they hang around and build up, increasing inflammation and the ageing process. Some studies have shown the cells have implications for diseases including Alzheimer's.

Deborah does offer injectable treatments but says she would need a lot of persuading to give me Botox, which is refreshing to hear given the slew of twenty-somethings readily given those treatments.

No pain, no gain as they say and by the end of the facial, there are visible results.

Most facials do give you a bit of a glow but there is biomechanics involved in Deborah's approach. My cheeks seem lifted, my top lip is plumper and a stubborn forehead line has evaporated. I struggle to breathe through my nose and this has also improved.

The effects are also still visible the next day. While I may not be able to afford the A-list price-tag of Deborah's treatments, most products in her skincare range start at £28 and DIY facial massage costs nothing.

www.heavenskincare.com