HIBERNIAN, who beat Motherwell 4-0, are the only side in SWPL 1 with maximum points from two games after Celtic and Glasgow City shared the points at the Penny Cars Stadium.

Defending champions City, showing no sign of fatigue following their demanding midweek loss to Servette, dominated the first half. Goals from Clare Shine and Lauren Davidson – the latter called in to the Scotland squad as an injury replacement on Saturday – gave the visitors' a 2-0 cushion at half time.

It could have been worse for Celtic, as City appeared to be denied a stonewall penalty between the two goals. A visibly frustrated Fran Alonso contemplated making first half changes, but instead brought on Chinese forward Shen Mengyu and New Zealander Olivia Chance at the start of the second half.

There was an almost immediate payback, with Shen, the first woman from her country to play for a British club, setting up Chance for goals after 54 and 62 minutes. Both sides had further chances but there were no more goals.

“We picked it in the second half and I would have loved us to nick it at the end,” player-of-the-match Chance said. “The manager told us before we came on to enjoy our football and take the chances that came.”

Goals from four different players took Hibs to the top of the league at Alliance Park, while Motherwell are bottom, having conceded ten without reply in their opening two games.

Rangers, whose opening game against Partick Thistle was postponed, got off to a high scoring start with a 7-0 win over Hamilton Accies at New Douglas Park. Scotland striker Jane Ross got four.

Last season's SWPL 2 champions Aberdeen beat Partick Thistle 2-0 at Petershill Park to get off the mark, while another side beaten in their opening game, Spartans, beat Hearts 3-1.