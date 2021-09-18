“MY work is about me: It is how I think, how I breathe, how I move, what I witness, what I pay attention to. It would be very difficult for me to try and pull myself out of the work. It would be virtually impossible.”
This is the artist Tracey Emin speaking to Hugo Huerta Marin in his new book Portrait of an Artist: Conversations with Trailblazing Creative Women. She is, as the title suggests, just one of the female voices to be found therein.
Marin, a Mexican-born multi-disciplinary artist and graphic designer, worked with performance artist Marina Abramovic when he first moved to New York, and Abramovic is also one of his interviewees in Portrait of an Artist. Others include Annie Lennox, Debbie Harry, Cate Blanchett and Yoko Ono.
Emin, who last year feared the worst after undergoing surgery for cancer, remains a force of nature. Like her work, she is never anything but honest. “My work is about love. It has always been about love.”
Portrait of an Artist: Conversations with Trailblazing Creative Women by Hugo Huerta Marin is published by Prestel, £26 © Hugo Huerta Marin, 2021
