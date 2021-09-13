Both Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson are set to speak on Covid this week as preparations get underway for the upcoming winter months.

While Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on Covid in Scotland to Scottish parliament most weeks, Boris Johnson will give his first press briefing on the matter since earlier this summer.

The handling of the Covid pandemic in each country has been managed by the devolved nations, meaning rules and regulations can often differ.

There are stark differences between the rules in Scotland, where facemasks are still mandatory in many settings, and England, where the wearing of face coverings has been largely abandoned.

The most recent divergence comes on the issue of vaccine passports, with Scotland set to introduce the measure in specific settings from October 1, while Westminster has recently confirmed they will not go ahead with intial plans to bring them in.

Now, Boris Johnson is set to outline how the government intends to approach the Covid pandemic over winter.

With Nicola Sturgeon also set to give her weekly update to Parliament, we can perhaps expect some indication of the Scottish government's Covid winter plans as well.

Here's when the two speeches are taking place and how to watch...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update to Parliament is scheduled to take place on Tuesday September 14 after 2pm.

It is the fourth item on the schedule and in previous weeks, the statement has taken place between 2:15-3pm.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update?





As always, Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update on Tuesday will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV and via the Scottish government's social media channels.

The first minister's speech will also be live tweeted on the SNP's Twitter feed.

When is Boris Johnson's Covid announcement?





Boris Johnson is set to outline how to UK government intends to handle the Covid pandemic over the upcoming winter months.

There is no set time for the media briefing as of yet, which will also take place on Tuesday, however in the past his announcements have started at around 5pm.

How to watch Boris Johnson's Covid announcement on Tuesday?





Boris Johnson's Covid announcement will be broadcast live via BBC News and Sky News.