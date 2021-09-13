Nicola Sturgeon is set to make her weekly Covid update to Parliament on Tuesday this week, ahead of Boris Johnson's announcement later on in the day.

While in previous weeks the update has been made on Wednesday, this week the first minister will speak on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as Boris Johnson prepares to make his first address to the nation regarding Covid since earlier this summer, with Downing Street confirming the Prime Minister's press briefing for Tuesday.

Last week, the Scottish Parliament voted to introduce vaccine passports for certain events in Scotland from October 1, a move which will not be replicated in England.

Although the handling of the pandemic is devolved, each country's decisions can be indicative of the situation as a whole across the UK.

At times Scotland and England have seen the introduction of fairly similar measures, however as time has gone one, the countries have increasingly diverged from one another.

With the Prime Minister set to provide details of Westminster's plans for the pandemic management over the winter, we can perhaps expect similar details from the first minister in Scotland.

Here's when and how to watch Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update...

When is Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update?





Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update to Parliament is scheduled to take place tomorrow on Tuesday September 14 after 2pm.

It is the fourth item on the schedule and in previous weeks, the statement has taken place at around 2:50pm.

However, it could take place anytime between 2:15pm and 3pm depending how long it takes to get through the schedule.

How to watch Nicola Sturgeon's next Covid update?





As always, Nicola Sturgeon's Covid update on Tuesday will be available to watch on Scottish Parliament TV and via the Scottish government's social media channels.

The first minister's speech will also be live tweeted on the SNP's Twitter feed.

What will the first minister say at Covid update?





A number of matters could be addressed in Tuesday's Covid update.

As always, Nicola Sturgeon will provide details on the Covid situation in Scotland, including figures on case rates, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

A decision on the vaccination of 12-15 year olds from the devolved nations' Chief Medical Officers is expected imminently, so if there is news on this the first minister will inform Parliament.

In addition, with Boris Johnson set to outline Westminster's plans for Covid over the winter months, it seems likely that the first minister will indicate some of Scotland's plans for pandemic management.