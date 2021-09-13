There have been 4,241 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been X new deaths in the same period.

The figures are likely to be an underestimate of the total tests and cases as a result of IT issues, with all affected data to be released tomorrow.

Of the 40,749 new tests for Covid-19 reported results, – 11.3% were positive.

90 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 1,048 in hospital.

Yesterday saw a seven-month high for the number of admissions, with February 2021 being the last time the number of patients sat at over 1,000.

On August 21, the number sat at 320, and has risen every day since.

The Scottish Government figure of newly reported cases includes a larger than usual proportion of specimens that were processed more than 48 hours ago as a result of the high volumes of tests currently being received.

4,142,783 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,785,214 have received their second dose

Yesterday, 5,912 new cases were reported with no new deaths.

Today, John Swinney stated that vaccine passports in Scotland would be a temporary measure and that the Scottish Government was still looking to continue with plans saying “It is not something that can go on forever and would be strictly time-limited. It has to be a measure that assists us in a proportionate basis in trying to tackle the prevalence of the virus.

Humza Yousaf also said spot checks could be used to check the vaccine passports of football fans.

Scotland’s health secretary said the Scottish Government is happy to engage with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) and that spot checks are one of the options they are “absolutely” happy to consider.

