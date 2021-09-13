The UK's four Chief Medical Officers will give a briefing this afternoon following their recommendation to rollout the vaccine to all young people aged 12-15.
Earlier on Monday it was announced that the CMOs from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland recommended that all children aged 12-15 should be offered the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine.
It comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation only recommended giving it to young people with underlying health conditions, rather than the age group as a whole.
In the briefing this afternoon, the CMOs are expected to further explain their reasoning for the recommendation made on "public health grounds", having already said they believed it was "likely vaccination will help reduce transmission of Covid-19 in schools".
Here's what you need to know about the CMO-led briefing this afternoon...
What time is the briefing this afternoon?
All four UK CMOs will join forces today in a briefing this afternoon, Downing Street has confirmed.
Professor Chris Whitty, Dr Gregor Smith, Dr Frank Atherton and Dr Michael McBride – the CMOs for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland respectively - will lead a briefing at 4pm on Monday.
Also in attendance will be Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy CMO for England, Dr June Raine of the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency and Professor Wei Shen Lim of the JCVI.
How can I watch the CMO briefing?
It has not currently been confirmed how the briefing will be broadcast to the general public.
The UK Prime Minister's official Twitter account posted a tweet saying: "Watch today's COVID-19 briefing live on our channels at 4pm" on Monday afternoon, which was then retweeted by vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi.
However, these tweets have since been deleted.
