AN award winning arts expert has joined prestigious auction house Lyon & Turnbull.

Alice Strang is one of the UK's most respected art experts and winner of a Saltire Society Outstanding Woman of Scotland award for her leadership of the landmark Modern Scottish Women: Sculptors and Painters 1885-1965 exhibition which she curated for the National Galleries of Scotland (NGS) in 2015.

She also curated a series of high-profile retrospectives of three of the Scottish Colourists – S.J. Peploe, J.D. Fergusson and F.C.B. Cadell - as a Senior Curator in Modern & Contemporary Art at the NGS.

She joins Lyon & Turnbull as a Senior Specialist in Modern & Contemporary Art.

A graduate of History of Art from Emmanuel College, University of Cambridge, Ms Strang worked with Christie's in London before moving to the NGS in Edinburgh.

Ms Strang becomes a key member of the Lyon & Turnbull team of fine art specialists at a time when the Edinburgh-headquartered auction house is experiencing unprecedented sales activity.

Nick Curnow, Vice-Chairman of Lyon & Turnbull, said her expertise in Modern British and Scottish art will be a valuable addition to the company's existing pool of specialists.

He said: "We are thrilled to welcome Alice to the Lyon & Turnbull fold. Her reputation goes before her and she joins us during an exciting period of expansion for the company in her particular sphere of knowledge.

"This autumn, we have two significant events with which Alice will be closely involved; our sale of the private collection of St Ives School artist Wilhelmina Barns-Graham and our Scottish Paintings & Sculpture auction in December, which will include a section celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of the Scottish Colourist, S.J. Peploe. Alice will also play a role in our highly successful Modern Made: Modern British & Post-War Art, Design & Studio Ceramics sales, which are held in London.”

Ms Strang said she was delighted to be returning to her auction house roots.

She said: "After many happy years at the National Galleries of Scotland, I’m delighted to be returning to my auction house roots. I'm excited to be embarking on a new adventure while still being immersed in the world of Modern British art.

"The Wilhelmina Barns-Graham collection sale is particularly close to my heart, having served two terms as a trustee of the charity she set up to support her legacy and others within the visual arts. Its proceeds will provide a major boost to the Trust’s wide-ranging grants programme.

"S.J. Peploe is another artist with whom I have a close affinity, having curated a major retrospective of his work – and edited a book to accompany it – as part of the National Galleries of Scotland's Scottish Colourist series of exhibitions."

Alongside her new role at Lyon & Turnbull, Ms Strang will continue her work as an independent curator and art historian, including research-based talks and articles about Modern British art.