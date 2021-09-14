A Scots jewellery designer who counts Kylie among his customers is to open a new outlet in Glasgow city centre.

Euan McWhirter, a graduate of Central St Martins in London, will be part of a new independent collective that aims to showcase home-grown design talent.

Princes Square has secured several brands for the launch on October 2, including Green Thomas, who create luxury knitwear and prints for women and men and the home.

The Glasgow-based jewellery designer, whose bespoke piece range from £50 to several thousand said he hoped the collective would encourage more people to buy Scottish brands.

"I think it's important with climate changes it's important to buy from people who make things from within Scotland and having a circular economy," said Mr McWhirter.

"A lot of people want that. I'd like to see a shift away from mass production and actually thinking more about what we are spending and buying less but quality pieces.

""I had a pop-up in 2016 for about three months and Princes Square has always been a good place for me because it's the right fit for my customers."

His business was given the best possible boost when he was asked to supply Kylie with a ring for a fashion shoot in the magazine Stylist.

Garbage singer Shirley Manson and British model Laura Bailey also pictured wearing one of his 'lucky bitches' rings, which was a nod to the French and Saunders spoof of Jackie and Joan Collins.

"It was really amazing because I was just starting out and the first person who wore my designs who was known was Kylie," said the designer.

"I will making these again but in a new form because they were really popular."

He said this year's collection will be focussed on "party pieces" with the expectation that more festive events will be able to take place this year after the pandemic curtailed 2020 celebrations.

"Last year I made smaller, safe things that people could buy as gifts so this year is focussed on bigger, glam pieces. I think people really want to get out and have fun again.

"It was very scary at first (when the pandemic struck) and I lost initial business but I did sell through social media.

"What I started to notice was that more people wanted bespoke pieces as they were saving money on travel or they wanted to remodel sentimental pieces. That became a big thing last year."

He said his strangest jewellery commission was being asked to incorporate the hair of a client's dead horse into an old engagement ring. He says Edinburgh customers are more likely to look for longevity in their jewellery while Glaswegians are more "fun".

"There's all sorts of weird requests but that's what I like about it."

Other brands that will be part of the collective include Sorores Aromatherapy, who make 100% soy wax, vegan-friendly candles and Postmarque, which sells curated gift sets.

Eight new brands will be chosen every week up until Christmas.

Katie Moody, head of marketing at Princes Square, said: “At Princes Square we like to be different and offer our guests an exclusive experience with unique retailers and food options.

"The Princes Square Collective will give up and coming makers, local artists, retailers, and designers the chance to showcase their wares to a captive audience.

"If you’re a local artist, retailer or maker looking for a city centre location, we’d love to hear from you.”