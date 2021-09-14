We have launched our Readers Choice Cash for Charity initiative which could see a charity close to your heart receive vital funds.

Here is everything you need to know and how to get involved.

What is Readers Choice Cash for Charity?

The Herald is giving local charities the chance to take a share of a £125,000 cash giveaway.

Our parent company’s charitable arm, The Gannett Foundation, is providing £125,000 in cash to support local charities across the country and we are delighted to have a £20,000 share to give away in our area.

And we want you to decide where this money should be spent.

How can you get involved?

We’re asking readers to nominate their favourite local charities to be considered for a grant.

Making a nomination couldn’t be easier – simply log-on to www.heraldscotland.com/readerschoice and fill in your nomination form or you can write to us, confirming the name and address of the charity you’d like to nominate and why to: Readers’ Choice Cash For Charity Nominations, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow East Investment Park, Glasgow, G32 8FG, by the closing date of Sunday, October 3 2021.

What happens next?

Once all nominations have been received, our editor will select eight of the most popular local charities to be featured in this year’s grants scheme. We’re then going to put the power to allocate the cash back into the hands of our readers – for four weeks throughout November, readers will be invited to collect tokens from our newspapers which can then be sent to collection points across our region or posted. Each token collected will then be used to allocate cash to the nominated charity – so if your favourite charity collects 50% of all to tokens collected, it will receive 50% of the £20,000.

Terms and conditions

Newsquest terms and conditions will apply where relevant to the grants process; please visit http://www.newsquest.co.uk/prize-competition-rules. Personal data will be used by Newsquest and its agents solely for the administration of the grants process and will not be shared with any third party; our general privacy notice is at: http://www.newsquest.co.uk/privacy-policy. This campaign will be published in multiple Newsquest publications across this Newsquest region. The eight charities chosen by the local editorial panel will be voted for by our readers. The value of the grant awarded to each of the eight charities will be calculated pro rata according to their share of the vote. Only original voting coupons will be accepted, no photocopies. The cash grants will be sent by BACS transfer. Grants are conditional on completion of the relevant project and a successful nominee charity may be required to evidence its use of the grant. The top eight charities selected for the vote will be contacted to provide additional information for entry into the readers’ vote; should this information not be provided within the timescale provided then the editorial panel will select an alternative charity. The charity must be registered with the Charities Commission and have not received a grant from the Gannett Foundation in the last two years.