BOOSTER Covid jags should be administered to all adults over 50, experts have said.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has recommended that a full dose of the Pfizer vaccine, or a half dose of Moderna, be used to maximise protection over winter for higher risk groups, including healthcare workers and social care staff.

Boosters should also be offered to all adults over 50, adults in residential care homes, adults aged 16 to 49 who have underlying health conditions which increase their risk of severe Covid, and adults who are household contacts of immunosuppressed individuals.

They should be given no earlier than six months after people received a second vaccine dose, and administered at the same time as seasonal flu jags.

They JCVI issued its advice based on evidence of what it describes as a "small decrease" in protection against hospitalisation among those aged 65 and over - from just over 90% to just under 80% - 20 weeks after a second dose.

They said the "most marked decrease" was apparently in the oldest age group and in people with underlying health conditions.

Professor Jonathan Van Tam, England's deputy chief medical officer, said he expected the rollout of boosters across the UK to begin "very quickly", subject to ministerial approval.

He said: "My personal view is that this needs to start very quickly. The NHS has been planning for it for some time - months...I would expect them to be able to start in a short number of days, not a short number of weeks.

"I fully expect the model to be a combination of mass vaccination centres and delivery through primary care."

Prof Van Tam added that it "should be possible to go faster" given that patients would only require to attend a single appointment for booster doses, compared to two separate appointments several weeks apart during the previous phase of the immunisation programme.

England's Health Secretary Sajid Javid said booster vaccinations will get underway in England next week.

Nicola Sturgeon is due to update the Scottish Parliament on Covid this afternoon, with updates expected on the Scottish Government's plan for boosters and vaccinating 12 to 15-year-olds.